Cloudy weather and light showers forecast on Holy Saturday - iefimerida.gr

Mostly cloudy weather with a chance of light local showers is forecast in Greece on Holy Saturday, with possible snow in the mountains of eastern Macedonia and Thrace.

Winds easterly, 3-4 Beaufort, with north northwesterly winds up to 5 Beaufort in the Dodecanese islands, variable breezes in the Ionian Sea and the south.

Temperatures will range between 4C and 13-14C in the north, 10C to 20C in the west, from 9C to 18C in the east and from 12C to 20C on the islands. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Attica, tempertures from 10C to 19C. Clouds and local showers in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 9C to 17C.