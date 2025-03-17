Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Finance Ministry after reshuffle - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Ministry of National Economy and Finance on Monday.

The visit follows a recent cabinet reshuffle in which Mr. Mitsotakis appointed Kyriakos Pierrakakis as the new finance minister.

Mr. Mitsotakis is expected to discuss the country’s economic outlook and policy priorities with Mr. Pierrakakis and ministry officials. The ministry oversees economic policy, fiscal stability, and financial reforms.