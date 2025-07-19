Kimberly Guilfoyle Expected in Athens as US Ambassador by Late August - iefimerida.gr

Kimberly Guilfoyle, nominated by former President Mr. Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to Greece, is expected to arrive in Athens before the end of August, pending final confirmation by the U.S. Senate, according to Greek media reports.

Ms. Guilfoyle recently cleared a key hurdle when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved her nomination.

If confirmed by the full Senate, she will succeed Mr. George Tsunis, who departed the post earlier this year.

Diplomatic sources suggest a likely arrival date of Aug. 25.

Upon her arrival, Mrs. Guilfoyle is expected to begin assembling her embassy team.

The main U.S. Embassy building is currently undergoing extensive renovations, with the ambassador’s office temporarily relocated.

Her appointment comes at a time of strong U.S.-Greece relations, particularly in defense. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed enthusiasm for her appointment, stating that he looks forward to working with her.

Mrs. Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television host, would fill a leadership post that has been vacant since January 2025.