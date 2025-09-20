Kimberly Guilfoyle Confirmed as First Female U.S. Ambassador to Greece - iefimerida.gr

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kimberly Guilfoyle as the next American ambassador to Greece, making her the first woman to hold the post.

Following the confirmation vote late Thursday, Ms. Guilfoyle met with visiting Greek Maritime Affairs Minister Vassilis Kikilias in Washington.

"Congratulations Kimberly Guilfoyle on the approval of your nomination," Mr. Kikilias posted on social media after the meeting.

"I look forward to strengthening our partnership."

In a statement, Ms. Guilfoyle expressed her gratitude to former President Donald Trump, who nominated her, and to the Senate for its trust.

"It is the honor of my life to serve as the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece," she said.

"I will be a proud representative of President Trump, a fierce advocate for American interests, and a steadfast friend to Greece and the Greek people."

Ms. Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television personality, is expected to arrive in Athens to present her credentials in the coming weeks.