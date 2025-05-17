Katseli Calls for Unified Center-Left Ballot Ahead of September Decisions - iefimerida.gr

Former minister Luka Katseli has publicly advocated for the formation of a unified electoral list for Greece’s broader center-left political spectrum, urging a comprehensive rebranding of the progressive political space and suggesting a pivotal political regrouping in September.

In an interview with Naftemporiki TV, Ms. Katseli emphasized the urgent need for a “total redefinition” of the center-left, regardless of whether former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assumes a central role. Citing his recent political detachment, she asserted that the movement must proceed with or without him. Her comments follow speculation about Mr. Tsipras’s potential return to politics after a trip to the U.S., where Ms. Katseli had previously expressed confidence in his eventual re-entry.

A joint event by four progressive think tanks—including INERPOT, where Ms. Katseli serves on the board—is scheduled for late September, with the aim of outlining a new roadmap for the center-left coalition.

Insider sources reveal that a private dinner meeting took place last week at Ms. Katseli’s residence, amid ongoing discussions between Syriza and the New Left regarding a potential joint parliamentary proposal for a pre-investigative committee on the Tempi train disaster.

Attendees reportedly included Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou, Efi Achtsioglou, Dionysis Temponeras, Giannis Matzouranis, Petros Kokkalis (head of Kosmos), and former Pasok officials now aligned with Syriza, such as Dimitris Pipergias and Christos Kokkinovasilis.

The future of the Democratic Faction, the formation of a joint electoral ticket, and September as a potential launch point for a new political initiative were key agenda items.

Ms. Katseli also addressed the rising poll numbers of Zoi Konstantopoulou, who is reportedly polling between 15–17%: “It’s natural people gravitate toward a bold figure who says what they want to hear,” she said. However, she stressed that real impact will come when a credible electoral platform is presented: “I believe in it 1,000%.”

The consensus at the dinner was that despite low polling across individual center-left parties, there is a growing need for coordinated action through programmatic alignment and a joint electoral appearance. The leading idea gaining traction is a common ballot that includes existing parties without requiring structural mergers—a model aimed at maximizing political visibility and electoral strength without sacrificing internal autonomy.