Karalis Makes History: Greek Pole Vaulter Shares European Indoor Gold in Thrilling Tie - iefimerida.gr

Emmanouil Karalis has etched his name into Greek athletics history, securing the nation's sole medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships with a sensational gold-medal performance in the pole vault.

But the victory was shared, as Karalis and Dutch athlete Menno Vloon delivered a breathtakingly close competition, both clearing 5.90 meters and recording identical attempts, resulting in an unprecedented tie.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Karalis, Greece's premier pole vaulter and a Paris Olympic medalist, entered the final as a gold-medal favorite, having posted a season-best 6.02 meters just days prior. He lived up to the hype, delivering a masterclass in pole vaulting under immense pressure.

His journey to the top began with effortless clearances at 5.60 and 5.80 meters. A tense battle ensued at 5.85 meters, where Karalis faced two failed attempts before soaring over the bar on his third try.

The tension mounted as he and Vloon both cleared 5.90 meters on their first attempts, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.

The bar was raised to 5.95 meters, but neither Karalis nor Vloon could conquer the height, each recording three unsuccessful attempts.

With Norway's Sondre Guttormsen unable to clear 6.00 meters, the two athletes opted to share the gold, a fitting end to a captivating competition.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Karalis's path to the final was equally impressive, requiring only two jumps to secure his spot. He effortlessly cleared 5.65 and 5.75 meters, demonstrating his consistency and skill.

This shared victory marks a historic moment for Greek athletics, showcasing Karalis's exceptional talent and resilience. His performance will be remembered as a testament to the thrilling unpredictability and shared glory that defines the spirit of competition.