Jeff Koons’ ‘Venus’ Exhibition Extended in Athens Through September on Strong Demand - iefimerida.gr

The Museum of Cycladic Art has extended its Jeff Koons exhibition through Sept. 28 due to overwhelming public interest, giving visitors more time to see the American artist’s monumental “Balloon Venus Lespugue (Orange)” in dialogue with Paleolithic fertility figurines.

The show, centered on Koons’ 2013–2019 mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the 28,000-year-old Venus of Lespugue, opened in March and was originally scheduled to close Aug. 31.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Organizers said the display—loaned from the Homem Sonnabend Collection of Antonio Homem Sonnabend and Phokion Potamianos Homem—has drawn steady crowds to the neoclassical Stathatos Mansion.

Surrounding Koons’ work are 10 certified replicas of Upper Paleolithic “Venuses” from major European institutions, including the Musée de l’Homme in Paris, the Naturhistorisches Museum in Vienna and Italy’s Museo delle Civiltà.

The figurines, carved from mammoth ivory, limestone and clay between 42,000 and 20,000 years ago, share exaggerated female forms and abstracted faces.

The exhibition also features Koons’ original preparatory drawings and a museum-produced video in which Mr. Koons discusses the piece.

A scholarly catalog includes essays by the artist and leading researchers, while an audioguide offers commentary on key works.

Monthly “Guided Talks” deepen engagement; the next session, on Aug. 31, will be led by clinical psychologist Dr. Lili Peppou and titled “What of Ours Do We See in a Work of Art? Art as a Mirror of the Self.”