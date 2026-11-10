Jazz Fusion Great Billy Cobham Headlines a Week of Gothic Rock, Oud and Greek Song in Athens and Thessaloniki - iefimerida.gr

Billy Cobham, the drummer whose thunderous playing helped define jazz fusion in the 1970s, headlines a crowded week of concerts in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The lineup ranges from British gothic metal to a benefit concert for a cancer hospital.

Mr. Cobham, 82, performs Saturday at the Athens Concert Hall with his quintet. He is presenting Time Machine, a project that revisits his 1970s work, including pieces from the album "Total Eclipse," alongside new material.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Born in Panama and raised in New York, Mr. Cobham was a founding member of the Mahavishnu Orchestra with John McLaughlin.

He went on to play with Miles Davis and Chick Corea. His 1973 track "Stratus" later gained a new audience when Massive Attack built "Safe From Harm" on it.

The following night, Greek trumpeter Andreas Polyzogopoulos presents "Petrichor," his fifth album, at the same venue. It is an acoustic trio set without drums.

Earlier in the week, British gothic metal pioneers Paradise Lost play Athens' Floyd venue on Wednesday.

The band has sold more than 2 million records over three decades, most recently releasing "Ascension" in 2025.

The same night, Syrian-born Armenian oud virtuoso Haig Yazdjian plays the Half Note Jazz Club, debuting unreleased compositions.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

On Friday, Anja Huwe, the voice of 1980s German post-punk band Xmal Deutschland, performs at Gazarte. Veteran Greek rockers Ypogeia Revmata play the Kyttaro club, presenting "Orgi Laou," their album of poetry set to music.

Singer Aleka Kanellidou opens a run of shows at the Melissa Music Theatre.

In Thessaloniki on Saturday, composer Kostas Leivadas joins two orchestras and guest singers, including Eleni Tsaligopoulou, at the city's Concert Hall. The concert is organized by the women's association Kallipateira.

Proceeds go to Theagenio, the city's cancer hospital.