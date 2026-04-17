Jamie Oliver Opens First Athens Restaurant with Tasting Event - iefimerida.gr

British celebrity chef Mr. Jamie Oliver marked the formal launch of his first Athens restaurant on Thursday with an exclusive tasting event in the Greek capital.

Although Jamie Oliver Kitchen began operating quietly last July on the third floor of a shopping center in Athens’ northern suburbs, Mr. Oliver traveled to Greece this week to present the concept in person to food journalists, critics and bloggers.

The menu centers on the chef’s trademark style of elevated comfort food, built around quality ingredients and simple, balanced flavors.

Dishes served at the tasting included beef tartare, carbonara and a pinsa topped with rustic sausage from the Greek island of Lefkada.

Mr. Oliver greeted guests at the luncheon and kept his remarks brief, while expressing admiration for Greek cuisine and local produce.

He said the Athens restaurant reflects his effort to blend his global culinary identity with Greek tastes and ingredients.

The opening adds another international name to Athens’ fast-growing dining scene, which has drawn a mix of local and foreign chefs in recent years.

For Mr. Oliver, the restaurant is the latest expansion of a brand built on approachable, ingredient-driven cooking.