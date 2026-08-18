Israel’s New Ambassador to Greece Arrives in Athens, Vowing to Deepen Ties - iefimerida.gr

Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Greece, Pninat Yanai, has arrived in Athens to take up her post, promising to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, technology and people‑to‑people links while countering misinformation about Israel.



Ms. Yanai, a prominent Israeli lawyer, strategic consultant and media commentator, was named ambassador by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. She succeeds Noam Katz, whose tenure is widely regarded as successful in deepening Israel‑Greece relations.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

In a statement after her arrival, Ms. Yanai said she was “truly excited” to begin her mission in a country with which Israel shares a “deep friendship.”

She described Greece as a key partner in the eastern Mediterranean and said she aimed to take the relationship to “new levels” by engaging directly with Greek society.

“As a lawyer who has always defended the truth, I intend to fight fake news about Israel and present the beautiful side of the country,” Ms. Yanai said.

A graduate of Bar‑Ilan University’s law school with postgraduate studies in public and international law through Tel Aviv University and Northwestern University, Ms. Yanai built a career handling complex criminal and economic cases.

She later founded a pro bono legal aid unit representing clients with limited access to justice, including women who had suffered sexual abuse.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Between 2012 and 2020, she represented major Israeli defence, cybersecurity and energy companies, particularly in Africa, cultivating ties with presidents, ministers and senior officials. She subsequently established a strategic consulting firm advising large corporations on crisis management, regulation, business development and high‑level negotiations.



Ms. Yanai is also a well‑known public figure in Israel, appearing regularly as a political, defence and legal analyst on television and hosting her own show and podcast.

After the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, she launched LOVE ISRAEL, a digital platform providing real‑time information and survivor testimonies to diplomats, officials and journalists to mobilise international solidarity.

Her public work includes founding the NGO Children of Israel for the Children of Africa, which has raised funds for orphanage housing and educational programmes in West Africa.

