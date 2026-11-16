The Island Where Onassis Wed Jackie Kennedy Is Becoming a Hideaway for the Ultra-Rich

For Americans, Skorpios is forever tied to a single image: Jacqueline Kennedy marrying Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in a tiny chapel on his private island in 1968, five years after her first husband was assassinated.

By Athanassia Angelopoulos, Vassilis Goulas



More than half a century later, the island that once symbolized jet-set glamour is being turned into one of the most exclusive retreats on Earth.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The family of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, which bought Skorpios more than a decade ago, has finished the first phase of a luxury project with an original budget of 165 million euros ($192 million).

Called the "VIP Exclusive Club," it is not a hotel in any conventional sense. A handful of wealthy families and groups, chosen through a closed network rather than open bookings, have stayed there over the past two summers.

"The investment is being carried out in stages," said Sergei Chernitsin, project supervisor for Mykines, the company running the development.

Each party gets exclusive use of the island and a program built around its wishes, he said. Weddings and noisy events are banned.

The project shows how Greece's tourism boom is drifting steadily upmarket, with private islands, villas and superyacht stops drawing the global elite.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Those visitors bring money, but the trend also feeds a growing debate at home over how much of the country's coastline is being reserved for the few.

The restoration preserves the Onassis legacy.

The pink house, once neglected, is freshly painted and surrounded by the lawn the tycoon chose himself. "Jackie's beach," the south cove the former first lady loved, has been upgraded, and the east beach now has a pool, a beach bar and a long dining table at the water's edge.

A Richard Serra labyrinth sculpture stands near the harbor, and a helipad flies guests in.

The hardest work is still ahead.

The island, which now runs on generators, is to be connected to the mainland power grid by an undersea cable crossing waters more than 40 meters (130 feet) deep.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The island's farm feeds a staff of 40 and the guests.

Any surplus is shipped to Monaco, where the Rybolovlev family lives.