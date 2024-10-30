International gold smuggling ring busted: 64-Year-old woman arrested at Athens Airport - iefimerida.gr

A 64-year-old woman has been arrested at Athens' Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in connection with an international gold smuggling operation.

The Hellenic Police (EL.AS) apprehended the woman early Monday morning based on an outstanding Interpol warrant for her extradition to Vietnam.

Authorities allege that the woman was part of a sophisticated smuggling ring that trafficked gold bars between Cambodia and Vietnam. The smugglers employed a clever tactic to avoid detection: concealing the gold bars in the undercarriages of tricycles.

They also strategically chose routes that bypassed customs checkpoints and removed any identifying marks from the gold bars to further evade authorities.

The woman's arrest is a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into this smuggling operation.

She has been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority and is expected to face extradition proceedings to Vietnam, where she will likely face charges related to her alleged role in the smuggling ring.

This case highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating international smuggling operations.

The sophisticated methods employed by these criminal networks require close cooperation between international agencies and a vigilant approach to border security.