Houthi rebels attack Greek vessel anew - iefimerida.gr

Amid increasing concerns over Houthi rebel attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the potential spread of conflict in the Middle East, a local Greek broadcaster has published a video documenting the assault.

The footage broadcast by Skai television network captures the moment of attack on the Greek-owned ship Tutor last Wednesday. The attack occurred as the ship sailed off the coast of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold.

Recorded just seconds after the attack, the video shows the crew and armed guards in a state of panic, seeking refuge on the bridge.

A sailor sounds the alarm via radio, while some crew members stumble, indicating that the ship was rocked by the explosion and lost stability. The blast wave caused damage, with false ceilings and objects fallen to the floor.

Another video, taken moments before the attack, shows the crew and guards observing an approaching vessel—a Houthi boat rigged with explosives—that collided with the ship’s hull, causing a breach.

The ship remained adrift for three days, with one missing sailor presumed trapped in the engine room and lost his life due to water ingress.

A third video, filmed on Friday two days post-attack, depicts the rescue by a U.S. Navy ship.