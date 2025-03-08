Hollywood Titans Descend on Greece to Bring Homer's "Odyssey" to Life - iefimerida.gr

The Peloponnese region of Greece has become a stage for epic storytelling as Hollywood A-listers Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, and Tom Holland converge to film a highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's "Odyssey."

The ambitious production, which has already traversed Morocco, the United Kingdom, and Sicily, now sets its sights on the stunning landscapes and historical richness of Messinia and Corinth.

Damon, embodying the legendary hero Odysseus, expressed his enthusiasm for filming in Greece.

"I feel wonderful in Greece; I love it here," he shared during a brief interview at Athens International Airport. "This isn't my first time—I've been here many times. This time, I'm here for a new film."

Visionary director Christopher Nolan, fresh off his Oscar triumphs for "Oppenheimer," was spotted meticulously inspecting a Norwegian galley docked at the port of Pylos, which will serve as Odysseus's ship in the film.

Alongside cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nolan reviewed every detail, ensuring the vessel's authenticity and cinematic impact.

A fleet of additional ships, including triremes and smaller boats, has been assembled for the filming.

The production, with its 180-person crew, will capture scenes at iconic locations steeped in history and mythology, including Nestor's Cave in Voidokilia, Armyrolakka, and Acrocorinth.

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron is also expected to join the star-studded cast in the coming days.

Universal Pictures describes the film as a "mythic action epic," promising a breathtaking cinematic experience that blends historical grandeur with cutting-edge IMAX technology.

Slated for release on July 17, 2026, "Odyssey" boasts a reported budget of $250 million, making it the most expensive film of Nolan's illustrious career.

This ambitious adaptation aims to reimagine Homer's timeless tale for a global audience, showcasing Greece's captivating cultural heritage and breathtaking scenery. As filming unfolds, the world watches, eager to witness the legendary journey of Odysseus brought to life on the big screen.