High temperatures soar across Greece: Records exceed 43°C (109.4°F) - iefimerida.gr

High temperatures soar across Greece: Records exceed 43°C (109.4°F)

Particularly high temperatures were recorded on Thursday by the network of automatic meteorological stations of meteo.gr/National Observatory of Athens with mercury surpassing 43 °C (109.4 °F) in many areas of the eastern and southern parts of Greece.

The highest maximum temperature was registered at the Voukolies of Chania, peaking at 44.5 °C (112.1 °F). This measurement is pending confirmation pending the verification of the station's ventilation system. Following closely is Kranidi in Argolida where temperatures reached a maximum of 43.9 °C (111.0 °F). Additionally, the average maximum temperature across the country was 36.3 °C (97.3 °F), with 136 out of 499 active stations reporting temperatures above 40 °C (104 °F) and 243 stations recording temperatures over 37 °C (98.6 °F).

Hot conditions also prevailed in Attica, with 55 out of 74 active stations recording temperatures above 40 °C (104 °F). The highest maximum temperature in this region was recorded in Fyli/Ano Liosia at 42.7 °C (108.9 °F).

