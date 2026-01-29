Heiress Unseen: Athina Onassis Makes Rare Backstage Appearance at Paris Fashion Week - iefimerida.gr

Shipping heiress Athina Onassis has made a rare and discreet return to the public eye, spotted backstage at the Stephane Rolland haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ms. Onassis, the granddaughter of Greek magnate Aristotle Onassis, avoided the celebrity-packed front row, opting instead for a quiet visit to congratulate the designer.

Her presence went largely unnoticed until she was recognized by Greek model Platon Papagiannopoulos.

"At first I wasn’t even sure," said Mr. Papagiannopoulos, who was visiting the backstage area with a mutual friend of the designer. "Then we confirmed it with the designer — and it really was her."

H Αθηνά Ωνάση με τον Πλάτωνα Παπαγιαννόπουλο



Mr. Papagiannopoulos described the interaction as "very polite, friendly and approachable." He noted that Ms. Onassis was accompanied only by a security aide and spoke in English during their brief exchange.

Ms. Onassis has maintained a notoriously low profile in recent years, stepping away from the equestrian spotlight and limiting public engagements. Her understated appearance stood in stark contrast to the high-voltage glamour of the couture calendar.

"She was very warm, very sweet and very easygoing," Mr. Papagiannopoulos added, capturing a candid moment in a week otherwise dominated by industry spectacle.

By Vassilis Goulas

