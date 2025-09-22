Hatzidakis chairs meeting on improving the competitiveness of industry - iefimerida.gr

A meeting aimed at improving the competitiveness of industry was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, and Development Takis Theodorikakos, as well as the Chairman of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Spyros Theodoropoulos.

According to government sources, special reference was made at the meeting to the government’s initiatives to improve industrial competitiveness, such as the reduction of taxes on business profits and insurance contributions, simplification of licensing procedures, and measures already taken to contain energy costs.

It was agreed that further action should be taken in this direction.