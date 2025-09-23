Hatzidakis’ four proposals for speeding up the administration of Justice - iefimerida.gr

Four proposals for speeding up the administration of justice, aimed at restoring confidence, strengthening legal certainty, and upholding the rule of law, were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Tuesday afternoon at the conference "Justice: Foundation for Growth & Prosperity" in Athens.
Hatzidakis emphasized that the government has taken significant steps to improve the situation and presented the following proposals:
- Strengthen extrajudicial dispute resolution by creating a new body within the key public services that interact with citizens, modeled on the Dispute Resolution Directorate of the Hellenic Public Prosecutor's Office.
- Extend to the Supreme Court (Areios Pagos) the procedure established in the Council of State, so that manifestly unfounded appeals are quickly rejected.
- Establish by law the principle of the most favorable administrative sanction.
- Create a permanent mechanism to ensure that the administration complies with judicial decisions.
