Hatzidakis: The Ellinikon project is moving forward; parts to open from 2026 - iefimerida.gr

Hatzidakis: The Ellinikon project is moving forward; parts to open from 2026

Kostis Hatzidakis
Kostis Hatzidakis visited the Ellinikon construction
Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis visited the Ellinikon construction sites on Wednesday and held a meeting with the CEO of LAMDA Development Odisseas Athanasiou, during which they discussed the progress of the project, as well as its impact on employment, the national economy, and the local community.

Hatzidakis also visited the Park, including the two athletic facilities, which are ready to be handed over to the Attica Region. He then toured the undergrounding project of Poseidonos Avenue, which is 80% complete, and the Riviera Tower under construction, which has already reached the 30th of its 50 floors. Hatzidakis stressed that from 2026, parts of the project will be delivered for use.

"Having the responsibility of coordinating the faster advancement of the project on behalf of the government, I can assure that all relevant ministries and agencies will do everything possible to move it forward at an even faster pace, taking into account, the comments from the local community, municipalities, and all stakeholders. I am sure that when the project is completed, all Greeks will be proud, because on the site of a former airport, a new, modern European city will have been built, where two-thirds of the area will be green and consist of public spaces," he said.

