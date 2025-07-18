'Greeks at AI' event: PM Mitsotakis discusses AI uses in public admin with MIT professor Daskalakis - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the fields in which artificial intelligence could contribute to improve planned policies and public administration in general, during a chat with MIT computer science professor Constantinos Daskalakis, chairman of the Advisory Committee on AI, at Serafio on Friday.

The discussion was in the context of the 'Greeks in AI 2025' conference held on Friday and Saturday at the center off Pireos Street.

"We must see how AI could make exercising government better. What does improving a public sector with AI mean," Mitsotakis said, noting that the first pilot program used in the Greek Cadaster (Ktimatologio) showed the remarkable degree of improvement in productivity when AI is used smartly.

He said that the second field of policy application is the ecosystem of AI companies being developed in Greece "with a great impetus", as he underlined, which does not address just the Greek market but allows them to grow beyond it as well, by "using a regulatory framework which will be adequately flexible in the sectors we want to add flexibility to, but also adding restrictions wherever we think controls and a framework to AI should be introduced, as in the field of children's and teenagers' mental health."

The health sector was another field Mitsotakis referred to, "where very important things could happen." He also noted that in Civil Protection "we have already incorporated initial-stage tools that allow us to forecast the development of a fire."

In addition, the premier mentioned the defense sector as well: "Defense is a chapter unto itself, in which when Greece has spent 28 billion euros in the next 12 years, I will demand that there is Greek added value to it."

Finally, speaking of education, he revealed that the government was already looking into pilot programs with companies abroad for the digital future of the university entrance examination prep schools (frontistiria). "How can we support AI tools, in order to help children that are preparing for the national exams," Mitsotakis said.