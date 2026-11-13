Greek University Leaders Demand a Formal Say in Policy, Push 25 Reforms

The heads of Greece's public universities want a legally guaranteed role in shaping education policy.

They agreed this week on 25 proposals, including one that would require the Education Ministry to consult them on every draft law.

Rectors and vice rectors approved the proposals at a preparatory meeting at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They will be submitted to a full Rectors' Conference in February.

The centerpiece would turn the conference into a formal advisory body. Under the plan, the minister would have to seek its opinion within 15 days on bills and on criteria for university funding. Its decisions would be guidelines only and would not bind individual universities.

The rectors also called for one new hire for every departing staff member, and for restoring the abolished rank of lecturer.

They want maternity and child care leave to count toward promotion. They also want faster, more flexible procedures for electing faculty.

They voiced strong concern over a September law that requires university administrators already in senior posts to sit written exams to keep them. They also urged the government to withdraw Article 85 of a pending education bill.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The meeting was chaired by Gerasimos Siasos, rector of the University of Athens.