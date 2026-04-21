Greek Unemployment Falls 7% in March as Tourism Season Hiring Begins - iefimerida.gr

Greece's registered unemployment fell seven percent in March compared to a year earlier, with the total number of jobseekers dropping to 861,241-a decline of nearly 65,000 people from March 2025 and close to five percent below February's figure, according to Public Employment Service data.

The improvement reflects seasonal hiring momentum ahead of the summer tourism period, which remains the single largest driver of employment in the Greek economy.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Subsidized seasonal tourism workers accounted for more than 31 percent of the 176,306 people receiving unemployment benefits in March.

Structural imbalances persist despite the headline decline. Women account for nearly 65 percent of registered unemployed, a disparity that has proven resistant to improvement across successive years. Workers aged 30 to 44 and those with secondary-level education make up the largest segments of the jobless registry.

Geographically, Attica and Central Macedonia — Greece's two most populous regions — recorded the highest concentrations of registered job seekers.

Long-term unemployment remains a stubborn challenge, with nearly 47 percent of registered unemployed having been out of work for 12 months or more — a figure that underscores the limits of a recovery driven heavily by seasonal sectors.

Greece's official unemployment rate, measured separately by the statistics authority ELSTAT, has fallen significantly from its crisis-era peak above 27 percent, though it remains among the highest in the European Union.