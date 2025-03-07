Greek Stockbreeders Accused of Swindling Millions in EU Aid - iefimerida.gr

A massive fraud investigation has ensnared dozens of Greek stockbreeders accused of illegally pocketing millions in European Union financial aid. European prosecutors allege these individuals falsified documents to claim ownership or lease of pastureland, deceiving authorities and siphoning off funds meant to support legitimate agricultural practices.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office estimates the damage to the EU budget at a staggering 2.9 million euros. The investigation revealed a pattern of deception, with many of the 100 suspects allegedly residing far from the land they claimed in their applications.

"The suspects submitted false declarations of ownership or falsified lease contracts of plots of land which in reality they did not own or had not leased," the prosecutor's office stated.

These fraudulent activities targeted funds from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, which are designed to bolster rural economies and ensure the sustainability of agriculture across the EU.

The Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) unwittingly disbursed these funds based on the falsified information.

The accused stockbreeders now face legal reckoning.

Their cases are set to be heard in Greek courts in March and May, where they could face up to five years in prison and hefty fines if convicted.

This investigation underscores the ongoing battle against fraud and corruption within EU funding programs.

It highlights the importance of robust oversight and verification mechanisms to ensure that these vital resources reach their intended recipients and support the agricultural sector as intended.