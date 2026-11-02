Greek Ruling Party Says Bomb Attack on Migration Minister's Office Was Meant to Kill - iefimerida.gr

The attackers who planted a homemade bomb at the office of Greece's migration minister intended to kill, a senior official of the ruling party has said.

Two people wearing Halloween masks placed a device made of two camping gas canisters at the entrance to Migration Minister Thanos Plevris' office in central Athens around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The blast damaged the door and shattered windows. Bomb disposal experts found that one canister had not exploded.

"The way the gas canisters were placed shows the perpetrators intended to kill," said Konstantinos Kyranakis, secretary of the conservative New Democracy party. He urged police to quickly arrest those responsible.

"No retreat from the migration policy he is implementing," Mr. Kyranakis said. "We are not afraid of you."

Mr. Plevris, a hard-liner on migration, called the attack attempted murder. He blamed supporters of illegal migration.

No one has claimed responsibility.