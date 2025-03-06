Greek Ruling Party Loses Support After Train Disaster - iefimerida.gr

A new poll shows declining support for Greece's ruling New Democracy (ND) party following the Tempe train disaster.
The poll, conducted by GPO, reveals that ND’s support has dropped to 23.1%, down 3.6 percentage points from January.
The poll also shows increased support for smaller parties, such as Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom) and Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution).
Plefsi Eleftherias saw a significant surge, rising to 6.9% from 3.8% in January. Elliniki Lysi also gained, climbing to 9.2% from 7.9%.
The poll reflects growing public dissatisfaction with both the government and opposition parties in the wake of the February 28 train collision that killed 57 people.
Nearly 72% of respondents believe the government is attempting to cover up the Tempe tragedy, while over 80% think opposition parties are exploiting the disaster for political gain.
When asked about the most suitable candidate for prime minister, "None" led with 36.7%, followed by ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 24.9%.
The survey underscores the political fallout from the Tempe disaster, which has become a flashpoint for public anger over government accountability and infrastructure safety.
The tragedy has also fueled broader discontent, with undecided voters rising to 15.1%, up from 11.5% in January.