Greek Retirement Age Could Rise After 2027 Election, Labor Expert Warns - iefimerida.gr

Greece's retirement age could rise for the first time under the country's automatic life-expectancy adjustment law shortly after the 2027 elections, labor law professor Alexis Mitropoulos has warned, reigniting debate over a politically sensitive issue the government has sought to downplay.



Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has dismissed the prospect, arguing Greece already has among the highest retirement ages in Europe and signaling no changes are expected when life-expectancy data is reassessed in 2027.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Under current law, retirement age limits are legally tied to national life-expectancy trends and reviewed every three years, a mechanism in place since 2021.

Greece is currently one of only about ten countries worldwide with such a law, under which retirement ages for men and women automatically rise if overall population life expectancy increases.

Mr. Mitropoulos said the next review, covering life-expectancy data for those over 65 during 2016-2025, is expected around late 2026 or early 2027, with early informal estimates suggesting no significant increase — meaning no imminent change to current age limits. However, he warned that legislation raising the retirement age could be among the first bills passed after the 2027 election, with further reviews scheduled for 2030 and 2033.

Under existing law, insured workers can claim a full pension at age 62 with 40 years of contributions, or at 67 with at least 15 years of contributions.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mr. Mitropoulos said workers currently aged roughly 50 to 55 face the most immediate exposure to potential future changes, given their proximity to retirement age thresholds. Those in their 30s and 40s, he said, face a longer runway but are more likely to experience multiple rounds of pension system revisions before they retire.

A major 2017 international study led by a Greek researcher projected that while several countries would see life expectancy surpass 90 years by 2030 — with South Korea leading globally — Greece would see only a modest increase, with male life expectancy rising by roughly 2.7 years over that period.

By Michalis Kassis

