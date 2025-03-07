Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to Deliver Pivotal Speech Amid No-Confidence Vote - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a crucial speech in Parliament on Friday, concluding a tense three-day debate on a no-confidence motion filed by opposition parties.

Despite mounting pressure from Pasok, Syriza, Plefsi Eleftherias, and New Left, the government is expected to withstand the vote, maintaining its parliamentary majority.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Returning late Thursday from a key European Union summit in Brussels, Mr. Mitsotakis is set to outline his administration’s priorities for the next two years leading up to the 2027 elections.

He will also address Greece’s geopolitical challenges and stress the need for stability amid an increasingly polarized political climate.

Government insiders suggest Mr. Mitsotakis will focus on the country’s future rather than attacking the opposition directly, though he is expected to criticize what he calls an “unholy alliance” of rival parties. He will highlight the irony of left-wing factions aligning with Pasok and warn of the potential instability had the motion succeeded.

“The government will stress the dangers of political adventurism,” a senior official said.

His address comes as concerns grow within the Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s office, over the increasingly toxic public discourse.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Officials acknowledge a disconnect between the government and a significant portion of the electorate, calling it a “dangerous trend” requiring urgent attention.

Mr. Mitsotakis is also expected to push back against what he describes as misinformation and false narratives used during the debate.

“He will dismantle the relentless spread of fake news,” a close associate said.

Beyond countering opposition claims, Mr. Mitsotakis will reaffirm his government’s commitment to delivering tangible results in key areas affecting citizens.

“Credibility is built through consistency between words and actions,” government sources emphasized, underscoring the urgency of regaining public trust through immediate policy outcomes.

While the no-confidence vote, scheduled for late Friday, is unlikely to unseat the government, it has exposed deep political divisions.

The ruling New Democracy party remains unified, emerging from the political showdown with a reinforced parliamentary group. However, officials acknowledge the need for decisive action to reverse negative public sentiment.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

As the debate draws to a close, all eyes will be on Mr. Mitsotakis.

His speech will not only shape the government’s next steps but also set the tone for the political landscape leading into the next general election.

By Yiannis Kantellis