 Greek Poll Shows Mitsotakis' Conservatives Holding a Wide Lead as Opposition Splinters
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Greek Poll Shows Mitsotakis' Conservatives Holding a Wide Lead as Opposition Splinters

ANTHEE CARASSAVA
New Democracy Maintains Strong Lead as Syriza Declines, Poll Shows
INTIMENEWS

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' governing New Democracy party leads its nearest rival by 14.7 percentage points, according to a new poll.

The survey shows the conservatives edging back above 30% in projected support, with national elections due next year.

The Marc poll for private broadcaster ANT1 puts New Democracy at 30.5% in its vote estimate. The Greek Left Alliance, or ELAS, the new party of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, is second at 15.8%. The center-left PASOK is third with 12.5%.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They are followed by the nationalist Greek Solution at 7%, the Communist Party at 6.8% and the left-wing Course of Freedom at 5.5%.

The government's lead is wide, but approval of its record is not. Only 36% rated its performance positively, while 63.5% gave a negative view.

Mr. Mitsotakis remains voters' top choice for prime minister at 31%. Mr. Tsipras has 14.7% and PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis has 7.8%.

The poll points to a tightening contest to lead the opposition. PASOK was seen as the more effective opposition party, with 19.3% compared with 9.3% for ELAS.

Respondents also preferred PASOK to lead the center-left by 38.9% to 25.7%. Among center-left voters alone, however, the two were nearly even.

More than eight in 10 respondents, or 83.4%, said they view the country's political debate negatively. About one in 10 said armed conflict with Turkey was very likely.

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

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