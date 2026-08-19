 Greek Police Release Details of Afghan Man Accused of Child Rape in Thessaloniki - iefimerida.gr
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Greek Police Release Details of Afghan Man Accused of Child Rape in Thessaloniki

περιπολικό, Αστυνομία
Greek police INTIME NEWS / ΚΥΔΩΝΑΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Police in Thessaloniki have released the identity and photographs of an Afghan man accused of raping a minor, urging the public to provide any information that could assist the investigation.

The suspect, identified as Safiullah Taraki, son of Amanullah and Riza, was born in 2003 in Afghanistan.

He is also charged with a particularly serious drug‑trafficking offence involving the possession, sale and supply of narcotics, allegedly carried out on a professional and continuing basis by an adult with the aim of inducing drug use by a minor.

The Thessaloniki Crime Suppression Directorate’s Minors Protection Sub‑Directorate compiled the case file against him. Authorities published his details and images as part of efforts to trace him and gather further evidence.

Police asked anyone with relevant information to contact the Minors Protection Sub‑Directorate on 2310‑388510, 2310‑388517, 2310‑388518 or 2310‑388520.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of crimes against children and drug‑related offences in Greece’s second‑largest city, where local and national authorities have pledged tougher enforcement and faster judicial processing in such cases.

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