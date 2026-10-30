Greek Police Arrest Man Collecting Cannabis Parcel Mailed From US - iefimerida.gr

Greek police have arrested a man in the northern city of Thessaloniki as he collected a parcel from the United States containing more than 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of high-potency cannabis, authorities said.

The 38-year-old Greek man was detained in a sting operation run by the organized crime unit for northern Greece, police said. His name was not released.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The parcel was flagged by Greece's drug enforcement coordination body.

With a prosecutor's approval, narcotics officers tracked it and arrested the man as soon as he picked it up. It contained 2,090 grams (4.6 pounds) of hydroponically grown cannabis, known as skunk, split into four plastic packages.

A search of his home turned up another 819 grams of cannabis, 115 grams of cocaine, eight prescription pills, three scales, 470 euros ($545) in cash, two mobile phones and handwritten notes. In total, police seized about 2.9 kilograms (6.4 pounds) of cannabis.

Police said the man had previous run-ins with authorities for similar offenses. He was to be brought before a prosecutor.

The arrest was one of several drug busts across Greece this week.

Earlier this week, authorities seized 18 kilograms of cocaine at the port of Lavrio, near Athens, and arrested a British man. Last week, police arrested a 14-year-old boy and two adults on drug trafficking charges in the Athens suburb of Acharnes.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Greek authorities have stepped up efforts against drug trafficking in recent months, including busting a Thessaloniki ring that sold drugs to minors through encrypted messaging apps.