Greek PM Says Tax Fraud Busts Prove Government Is Going After 'Big Fish' - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that two major tax fraud cases uncovered in recent days prove his government is willing to take on powerful offenders, not just small businesses.

Speaking at a cafe in the village of Neo Agioneri in northern Greece, Mr. Mitsotakis said voters had repeatedly asked him whether the crackdown on tax evasion targeted only "the small ones," like the owner of a village cafe, while "the big fish" escaped.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"In just a few days, you saw two cases that essentially involved organized crime, tax evasion of many tens of millions," he said. "They prove that we have the political will to confront the big ones, not just chase the small ones."

Police last week arrested 23 people linked to the Pizza Fan chain, accused of evading 25 million euros ($29 million) in sales tax.

Days later, they arrested 59 people, including the owner of the Horiatiko bakery chain, in a tax and social security fraud estimated at more than 100 million euros.

Mr. Mitsotakis said both cases were uncovered by audit mechanisms created by his government.

He defended tough measures imposed on small businesses, including linking card terminals to cash registers and introducing minimum presumed income for the self-employed.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Tax evasion is the greatest form of social injustice," he said. "What someone steals, all of you are ultimately deprived of."

The visit was part of a tour of the country by Mr. Mitsotakis ahead of elections expected next spring, with the cost of living topping voters' concerns.