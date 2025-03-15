﻿Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet, Elevates Younger Leaders - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, bringing in younger politicians and technocrats while removing several key ministers.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said the changes signal a shift toward a new generation of leadership.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, 41, was appointed Minister of National Economy and Finance, and Christos Dimas, 44, was named Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. Domna Michailidou, 37, will serve as Minister of Social Cohesion and Family.

Kostis Hatzidakis will become Deputy Prime Minister, overseeing economic ministries.

Mr. Mitsotakis also appointed technocrats with expertise in energy, education and research.

Thirteen ministers retained their positions, including Giorgos Gerapetritis at Foreign Affairs and Nikos Dendias at Defense. Adonis Georgiadis remains at Health.

Christos Staikouras, former Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, and Nikos Panagiotopoulos, former Minister of Migration, were among those removed.

The reshuffle represents a significant renewal of the government, aimed at increasing efficiency and accelerating policy implementation.