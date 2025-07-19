Greek PM Outlines Plan to Integrate AI into Governance, Economy - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis has outlined his government's strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into key sectors like health, defense, and education, calling it an opportunity for Greece to "leapfrog where possible."

Speaking at the “Greeks in AI” conference in Athens, Mr. Mitsotakis emphasized AI's potential to improve the public sector.

He pointed to pilot programs already underway, including AI-driven productivity tools at the Land Registry and digital tutoring projects for students.

In a conversation with Konstantinos Daskalakis, an MIT professor who chairs Greece’s AI advisory committee, the prime minister also addressed the risks of AI, including job displacement and misinformation.

"We have to protect our intellectual property and image," Mr. Mitsotakis said, noting Greece will enact new laws to guard against fake videos and other AI-generated threats.

Mr. Mitsotakis also highlighted a positive trend in reversing Greece's "brain drain," stating that in 2024, for the first time, more people returned to the country than left.

He said that Greece must leverage its human capital to drive innovation in the emerging AI-driven economy.