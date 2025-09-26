Greek PM Meets Incoming U.S. Ambassador Guilfoyle in New York - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has met with the incoming U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during a diplomatic event in New York.

The informal meeting took place ahead of Ms. Guilfoyle's formal swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled for Monday.

She is expected to arrive in Athens to officially begin her duties by the end of October.

Both Mr. Mitsotakis and Ms. Guilfoyle were attending an event hosted by the Atlantic Council focused on strengthening ties between the European Union and the Gulf states.

In his remarks at the summit, Mr. Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s strategic role as a political, commercial, and energy bridge linking the Gulf countries and India with Europe.

