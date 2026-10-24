Greek Pizza Chain Hid a Fifth of Sales Through Fake 'Free Pizza' Algorithm, Police Say - iefimerida.gr

A Greek pizza chain accused of large-scale tax evasion used custom software that logged paid orders as free "treats," hiding an average of 21% of its real sales over a decade, according to police case files,

Investigators say the scheme at Pizza Fan, which has about 100 outlets across Greece, ran from at least 2016. Authorities estimate it cost the state 25 million euros ($29 million) in unpaid sales tax since 2022.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The chain's central ordering system routed calls to the nearest store. On selected sales, an algorithm gave cashiers an extra option to record the order as a "treat," completing it without issuing a receipt even though the customer had paid.

The option appeared based on the order's value, up to 40 euros, the payment method and whether it was a delivery or pickup.

It could be switched on or off centrally for individual stores or the whole network.

The real takings were tracked in spreadsheets by store, month and year.

Cash was allegedly handed over and divided at monthly meetings in a designated room.

Police describe a core group of 10 suspects. It allegedly includes the company's de facto owner, officially listed as an employee, a deputy acting as hidden financial director, an operations manager who warned stores of inspections, accountants and IT staff.

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Police this week found more than 1.1 million euros and 92 luxury watches in a hidden room at the owner's villa in Athens' northern suburbs.

Twenty-three people have been arrested.

Pizza Fan said in a statement that confusion had arisen over the calculation of turnover and that it was cooperating with authorities.

All suspects are presumed innocent.