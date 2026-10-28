Greek Pensions to Rise 2.8% in January as 150,000 Retirees Seek More - iefimerida.gr

Greek main pensions will rise 2.8% from Jan. 1, 2027, while about 150,000 retirees who paid into two pension funds for years are seeking further increases.

The basic national pension will rise to 458 euros ($530) a month from 446 euros, and the cap on main pensions will rise to 5,512 euros.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

For older retirees, the increase will be calculated on their recalculated pension rather than the amount they actually receive, meaning many will see smaller gains.

Separately, five groups of retirees are pressing for higher payments: doctors, engineers, lawyers, merchants and self-employed workers who also held salaried jobs.

All retired before May 13, 2016, when a pension reform named after then-Labor Minister Giorgos Katrougalos took effect.

For years, they paid double contributions into more than one state pension fund, but many never qualified for a second pension.

They can apply to Greece's unified social security agency, e-EFKA, asking for their extra contributions to be taken into account and their pensions adjusted.

The Labor Ministry will have the final say. Any increase is not expected to be the same for everyone.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Pensions are a sensitive political issue in Greece, where retirees saw deep cuts during the country's decade-long financial crisis.

The government is under pressure over the cost of living ahead of elections expected next spring.