Greek Parliament to Address Tempe Rail Disaster Amid Calls for Accountability - iefimerida.gr

Greece's political spotlight sets on Parliament this week as it marks two years since the tragic Tempe rail disaster that claimed 57 lives.

The developments come amid heightened scrutiny of the government’s handling of the tragedy and broader issues of public safety and accountability.

Beginning today, Parliament will debate a proposal by Pasok to establish a preliminary investigative committee to examine potential criminal offenses by former Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Christos Triantopoulos in connection with the Tempe disaster.

On Wednesday, a leaders’ debate will take place at the request of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and Syriza, focusing on the "crime of Tempe."

Pasok leader Nikos Androulakis has announced that his party will submit a motion of no confidence against the government on Wednesday, citing the recent findings of the Greek Ombudsman’s report on the tragedy.

Mr. Androulakis has called on "all democratic opposition parties" to support the initiative, as 50 signatures are required to table the motion, while Pasok holds only 32 seats in Parliament.

According to sources, the ruling party is expected to accept the motion if submitted, with the debate likely to begin immediately and a vote scheduled for Friday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who will not speak on Tuesday but is expected to address Parliament on Wednesday, is reportedly planning to discuss the state of Greece’s railways in detail and open a broader conversation about public sector evaluation.

In his weekly post on Sunday, Mr. Mitsotakis reflected on the role of the state, writing, "Greece cannot operate with half-measures and improvisation. With a system that only reacts after the damage has been done, that waits for crises to mobilize.

The state has a duty to anticipate, not to chase after developments. This is a collective responsibility, but above all, it is mine. This is a battle I have been fighting for 21 years in my political career. I know I will not win every battle. But I am determined to win the war."

His remarks were widely interpreted as a reference to the upcoming parliamentary debates.

Under the Greek Constitution, the establishment of a preliminary investigative committee requires an absolute majority vote in Parliament.

If the committee is formed, its findings will be submitted to the full Parliament, which will then decide whether to pursue legal action.

Similarly, a motion of no confidence must be debated within two days of its submission, unless the government requests an immediate discussion. The debate cannot extend beyond three days, and the vote must take place immediately after the discussion concludes, though the government can request a 48-hour delay.

For the motion to pass, it must secure an absolute majority of all MPs.

The developments underscore the ongoing political fallout from the Tempe disaster, which has become a focal point for opposition parties seeking to hold the government accountable.

As Parliament prepares for a series of high-stakes debates, the discussions are expected to delve into broader issues of governance, public safety, and the state’s ability to prevent future tragedies.