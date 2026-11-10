Greek Opposition Targets Power Bills and Big Tech's Data Centers in One Push - iefimerida.gr

Greece's main opposition party is trying to tie two of Europe's biggest energy fights to a single bill. One is the rising cost of electricity for households.

The other is the rush by technology giants to build power-hungry data centers.

The Socialist PASOK party filed amendments to a government electricity market bill that reaches the full parliament this week.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

One would move households off variable-price power plans and onto cheaper fixed-rate contracts before the end of this winter. The other would sharply restrict where data centers can be built near homes.

The gap in prices is stark.

A household using 400 kilowatt-hours a month pays 117.98 euros ($136) for energy in November on state-controlled utility PPC's variable "green" plan, according to figures from the energy regulator cited by PASOK. The same company's cheapest fixed "blue" plan would cost 64.19 euros.

Frangiskos Parasyris, the party's lead lawmaker on the bill, said households on variable plans overpaid by 500 million euros last year. With prices expected to rise, he wants them switched within weeks, not years.

PASOK would also require every variable-rate bill to show what the customer would have paid on a fixed plan.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The data-center fight carries higher economic stakes.

Requests to connect the facilities to Greece's grid have quadrupled since late 2025 to nearly 5 gigawatts. Microsoft and Amazon Web Services are among the investors.

The government says its rules are among the strictest in Europe, including a requirement that new sites draw at least 60% of their power from renewables.

PASOK says that is not enough.

It wants minimum distances from residential areas, tough environmental and noise limits, and an end to special building privileges.

Mr. Parasyris warned that haphazard, overly concentrated development could cause "irreversible" damage.

Energy costs are a politically potent issue in Greece ahead of national elections due in 2027