Greek Opposition Parties File No-Confidence Motion Against Government - iefimerida.gr

Four opposition parties in Greece have filed a motion of no-confidence against the government, citing its handling of the Tempe train disaster and other pressing issues.

The motion was submitted on Wednesday following speeches by party leaders in Parliament.

The parties involved are PASOK, SYRIZA, Plefsi Eleftherias, and New Left.

The debate on the motion is expected to cover the Tempe tragedy, rising living costs, allegations of wiretapping scandals, and perceived threats to the rule of law.

The ruling New Democracy party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, holds a majority in Parliament, making it unlikely the motion will succeed. However, the debate is expected to intensify scrutiny on the government’s policies and actions.

The Tempe train crash, one of Greece’s deadliest rail accidents, has sparked widespread public outrage and calls for accountability. Critics argue that systemic failures and underinvestment in rail infrastructure contributed to the tragedy.