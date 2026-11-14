Greek Olympic Great Pyrros Dimas Offers to Quit Government Post After Brother's Doping Arrest

Greek weightlifting legend Pyrros Dimas has tendered his resignation as an adviser to the country's sports minister after his brother was arrested on charges of supplying banned performance-enhancing drugs to athletes.

The resignation was rejected.

Mr. Dimas, a three-time Olympic champion and one of Greece's most celebrated athletes, went to the Sports Ministry and handed his resignation to Deputy Minister Giannis Vroutsis, according to iefimerida.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Ministry officials turned it down because he is not implicated in the case, and they praised his swift response, the news site reported.

His brother, Odysseas Dimas, a 58-year-old weightlifting coach, has been charged with the illegal supply, storage and trafficking of banned substances for profit, a felony, as well as violating pharmaceutical laws.

Police allege he supplied athletes with doping substances since at least April 2024. They say they seized 871 products and 15,000 euros ($17,400).

Investigators also cited a case in which his minor son tested positive at a competition for oxandrolone, a banned anabolic steroid.

Odysseas Dimas was later handed a 12-year coaching ban.

His lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, said the substances "are not anabolic steroids."

The Hellenic Weightlifting Federation said it has no ties to him.