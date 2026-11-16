 Greek Minister Sends Businessman's Post Insulting Police to Prosecutors After Tense Traffic Stop
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Greek Minister Sends Businessman's Post Insulting Police to Prosecutors After Tense Traffic Stop

ANTHEE CARASSAVA
Michalis Chrisochoidis
Greece's Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis / EUROKINISSI: ΝΑΣΟΣ ΣΙΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ

Greece's Citizen Protection Minister ordered prosecutors to examine a social media post by a well-known businessman.

The post insulted police after officers stopped a vehicle carrying one of his relatives in central Athens, authorities said Sunday.

Officers from the anti-extortion unit pulled over a company car with tinted windows in the upscale Kolonaki district early Sunday, after the driver ignored repeated flashing lights and sirens.

They checked the IDs of the two men and one woman inside, as well as a gun permit held by one passenger.

The permit was valid.

Police said officers were insulted and threatened, both in person and by someone on a phone call played on speaker.

The occupants were allowed to leave after the check.

The businessman later criticized the police online. "The law applies to everyone," police said in a statement announcing the referral.

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