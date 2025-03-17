 Greek Minister Resigns After 24 Hours Amid Controversy - iefimerida.gr
Greek Minister Resigns After 24 Hours Amid Controversy

Aristos Doxiadis
Aristos Doxiadis / Credit: Eurokinissi
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Aristos Doxiadis resigned as Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation on Sunday, barely 24 hours after joining the Greek government, citing a “witch hunt” by the opposition.

Mr. Doxiadis, in a statement posted on social media, claimed he was innocent of charges that he represented a defunct company twice convicted of unfair competitive practices and owing significant sums to suppliers and the state in unpaid taxes.

“I decided to resign,” Mr. Doxiadis said. “The unethical war the opposition unleashed on me, with baseless attacks from the moment I was sworn in, abruptly landed me into the harsh political reality.”

Mr. Doxiadis, an economist and venture capitalist, said he was acquitted in a 2013 criminal court trial related to the accusations. He said he resigned to protect the government.

“I warmly thank the Prime Minister for his offer of this portfolio, so important for the future,” Mr. Doxiadis said. “I am sorry that political toxicity prevents active citizens from contributing to the collective efforts toward progress.”

Mr. Doxiadis, 73, had faced criticism for his public statements, including recent comments on protests following a rail disaster.

The resignation follows a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

