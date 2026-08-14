Greek Jewish Council Warns of Rising Intimidation of Israeli Tourists, Antisemitic Incidents - iefimerida.gr

Greece's Central Board of Jewish Communities (KIS) has expressed alarm over a series of incidents targeting Israeli tourists and Jewish residents in Athens and other parts of the country, warning that "tolerance of antisemitism and hate speech has no place in modern Greek society."

The council said in a statement that it had documented incidents aimed at intimidating Israeli tourists and citizens carrying Jewish symbols or speaking Hebrew in public.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

While affirming that criticism of Israeli government policy does not constitute antisemitism, the council said it was particularly troubled by organized groups using threats of physical violence, imagery evoking antisemitic tropes, and accusations of genocide to intimidate individuals of Jewish faith.

KIS said attacks on Israeli nationals and those displaying Jewish symbols, along with reported denials of entry for Israeli tourists at several Greek ports, constitute serious violations of Greek law and the country's principles of hospitality and freedom of movement.

The council called on the government to take all necessary measures to protect citizens and visitors from racist or antisemitic violence and to ensure offenders face prosecution.

It also urged political and civic leaders to publicly condemn such incidents, warning they undermine democracy, the rule of law and Greece's reputation as a safe destination for all visitors.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Antisemitism begins with attacks on Jews, but it never stops with Jews," the statement concluded.

The council did not specify the exact number or locations of recent incidents in its announcement.