Greek Hotel Revenue Soars 58% as Tourism Leads Economic Growth - iefimerida.gr

Revenue at Greek hotels and other accommodation businesses jumped 58.3% last year, official data show, as tourism, technology and construction led the country's economic expansion.

The figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority, ELSTAT, show that accommodation turnover kept surging into 2026, rising 42.7% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Combined revenue for accommodation and food services grew 33.1% in 2025 and 27.2% in the second quarter of this year, though restaurants grew a more modest 3.9%.

The data measure turnover, not profits, and do not reflect businesses' operating costs.

Information technology also posted steady gains, with turnover up 8.8% in 2025 after rises of 20% in 2023 and 16.7% in 2024.

Growth picked up again to 17.6% in the second quarter of 2026.

Construction output slowed to 2.5% in 2025 after a 19.9% jump the previous year. Building construction remained strong, while civil engineering works fell.

Industry also strengthened, with turnover up 17.8% year-on-year in August and capital goods production up 21.1%.

The figures underline the economy's reliance on tourism, which accounts for about a fifth of output.

Many Greeks, however, say they have yet to feel the benefits, with polls showing the cost of living as voters' top concern.