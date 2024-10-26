Greek Government Strengthens Border Radio Stations Against Turkish Interference - iefimerida.gr

In a proactive step to address longstanding signal interference issues from Turkish radio stations impacting Greece's border areas, the Ministry of Digital Governance has announced new measures for radio stations in these regions.

Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Konstantinos Kyranakis reached out to station owners with a set of policies aimed at improving Greek radio broadcast stability in areas with frequent signal disruptions.

The new measures allow border radio stations to register secondary broadcast sites and apply for secondary frequencies to counter the effects of foreign interference and difficult terrain.

From 2025, stations can declare additional broadcast sites annually, while applications for secondary frequencies can be submitted at any time to the Telecommunications Secretariat, which will oversee application reviews to ensure robust and clear local radio coverage.

The initiative follows a series of discussions Mr. Kyranakis held earlier this year with station owners in Evros, where the impact of foreign signal interference is felt most acutely.

Mr. Kyranakis emphasized that these measures represent the government’s commitment to strengthening Greek broadcasts in border areas, stating, “We stand alongside Greek radio stations, working to support uninterrupted transmission of Greek programming throughout the country."

The new policies are expected to enhance broadcast clarity and preserve uninterrupted Greek programming in regions most vulnerable to cross-border interference.