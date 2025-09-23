Greek Foreign Minister Holds Diplomatic Talks on Mideast, Africa at U.N. - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Iraq and Eritrea on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, focusing on bilateral cooperation and regional security.

In a meeting with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, the two diplomats discussed deepening economic and trade ties. Mr. Gerapetritis was also invited to visit Baghdad in October.

Mr. Hussein and Mr. Gerapetritis also exchanged views on the crisis in the Middle East, emphasizing the need to avoid further escalation.

Later, Mr. Gerapetritis met with Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

Their talks centered on expanding economic relations and the importance of maritime security, a key priority for Greece during its current term on the U.N. Security Council.