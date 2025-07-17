Greek FM, UN Secretary-Gen'l meet in NY on sidelines of informal expanded meeting on Cyprus - iefimerida.gr

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format in New York.

Meanwhile, as Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported, the first session of the plenary meeting of the informal meeting on Cyprus held at the UN headquarters in New York had concluded, and the heads of delegations were participating in a working lunch late on Thursday, Athens time.

The event is hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and includes the heads of delegations - Cyprus Republic President Nikos Christodoulides; Greek FM Gerapetritis; UK Deputy Minister for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty; Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan; and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The sessions began on Thursday morning (09:00 New York time, 16:00 in Greece), while the concluding meeting is scheduled at 15:15 New York time (Greece, 22:15).