Greek Finance Chief Heads to Washington for IMF Spring Meetings as Global Uncertainty Deepens - iefimerida.gr

Greek Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis has arrived in Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings, marking his first attendance at G7 finance ministers' talks in his capacity as Eurogroup president.

Mr. Pierrakakis is scheduled to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on the sidelines of the meetings. He will also deliver a keynote address at the Semafor World Economy 2026 Annual Convening on the theme of "The New Era of Global Growth."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Washington gatherings take place against an unusually turbulent backdrop, with trade tensions, Middle East conflict and shifting U.S. economic policy clouding the global outlook.

Ms. Georgieva last week singled out Greece as one of the eurozone's best-performing economies, citing its recovery from the sovereign debt crisis as a model of sustained reform — remarks that underscore the distance Athens has traveled from its years under international bailout supervision.

Mr. Pierrakakis's presence at the G7 table as Eurogroup president gives Greece a visibility in global economic governance that would have been unthinkable a decade ago, when the country was the subject — rather than a participant — of crisis deliberations at institutions like the IMF.

The Spring Meetings bring together finance ministers and central bank governors from across the world to assess the state of the global economy and coordinate policy responses.