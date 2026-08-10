Greek Exports Surge Toward Potential 2026 Record - iefimerida.gr

Greek goods exports are on course for a possible record year after surging 26.3% in June, driven by broad gains across most sectors and a strong rise in non-energy sales, the Panhellenic Exporters Association has said.

Exports reached €5 billion in June, lifting the first-half total to €27.6 billion, the strongest six-month result in three years.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Exports excluding petroleum products rose 18.4% during the month; excluding both petroleum products and ships, they increased 18.2%, indicating that the growth was not solely driven by volatile energy trade. Alkiviadis Kalabokis, president of the Panhellenic Exporters Association, said four straight months of growth had created the basis for a historic result in 2026.

“The foundations have been laid to go for a historic record this year,” Kalabokis said. Mr. Kalabokis noted that the gains came before the traditionally stronger late-year export period, when shipments of key products including olive oil typically increase.

Nine of 10 export sectors posted gains, he said, pointing to an expansion spread across food, industrial products, machinery and raw materials.

The non-energy core of exports rose 6.9%, a sign that the improvement reflects production rather than a temporary shift in commodity prices or a single high-performing category.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Food exports rose 10% in the first half to €5.077 billion, including a 13.3% increase in June. Petroleum and fuels, industrial products, chemicals, machinery, raw materials, beverages and tobacco also recorded first-half gains.

Oils were the only major category to decline, falling 18.5%. The association attributed the drop primarily to lower international olive oil prices, rather than weaker volumes or a loss of market share.

The outlook comes despite external risks, including trade disruption and tariffs. Greek exports totaled €48.6 billion in 2025, down 2.8% from the previous year, making this year’s rebound significant for an economy seeking to expand its international sales base.