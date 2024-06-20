Greek economic official say “affordability of goods” still a problem - iefimerida.gr

At leat 50 tax cuts implemented over the past four years have promoted investment, Alexis Patelis, head of the prime minister’s economic office, has said.

He told a local roadcaster that the government’s goal was not merely to reduce taxes but to attract capital. Mr. Patelis stressed that every tax reduction must be balanced with corresponding spending adjustments, dispelling the notion of a “money tree.”

The targeted tax reforms primarily aimed to kindle investment in both labour and capital.

Regarding independent professionals, Mr. Patelis cited the prime minister’s unwavering commitment to the reform agenda.